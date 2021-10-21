Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe proud of players despite Nigeria defeat

Sports News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Queens head coach Mercy Tagoe was proud of her players despite the 2-0 defeat to Nigeria in the Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers on Wednesday.



Nigeria earned the first-leg advantage, thanks to a brace by their Sweden-based striker Uchenna Kanu.



“So far so good, I think we played well, tactically we were very disciplined, and we came to play football,” the legendary Ghana player told media.



“Unfortunately, the Nigerians were stronger and tougher than we were, but when it comes to intelligence, we were far way ahead of them.



“When you are playing an away game, it’s not easy, so we are going back to the drawing board to correct our mistakes.



“We are going back home and waiting to receive [the Super Falcons].”



The return leg will be played in Accra on Sunday.



The winner of the tie will progress to the final round of the qualifiers.