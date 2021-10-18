Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe names squad for AWCON qualifiers

Sports News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Black Queens coach, Mercy Tagoe has named a squad list of 22 players to face Nigeria in the first leg of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers.



The list includes four foreign-based players with Israel based defender Blessing Shine Agbomadzi making a return to the squad.



Portia Boakye and Spain-based duo Pricilla Adubea and Grace Asantewaa completes the list of foreign based players invited for the hurdle.



Ghana will take on the Super Falcons of Nigeria in two legs set for October 20 and 24 respectively with the winner of the two matches progressing to the final round of qualifiers for Africa’s flagship female competition.



The 22 players include:



Goalkeepers



Fafali Dumehasi - Police Ladies



Victoria Antwi-Adjei - Kumasi Sports Academy



Mary Neequaye- Immigrations Ladies



Defenders



Gladys Amfobea - Ladystrikers



Ellen Coleman - Ladystrikers



Nina Norshie - Berry Ladies



Janet Egyir - Hasaacas Ladies



Blessing Agomadzi - Hapoel Be’er sheva



Justice Tweneboa - Ampem Darkoa Ladies



Philicity Asuako- Police Ladies



Midfielders



Naomi Anima - Kumasi Sports Academy



Monica Addai - Berry Ladies



Grace Animah - Police Ladies



Grace Acheampong - Ampem Darkoa Ladies



Grace Adams - Berry Ladies



Grace Asantewaa - Real Betis Feminas



Portia Boakye - Dujarden IF



Attackers



Sophia Agyarkwa - Soccer Intellectuals



Vivian Adjei Konadu - Thunder Queens



Elizabeth Owusu - Ampem Darkoa Ladies



Sonia Opoku - Ampem Darkoa Ladies



Princella Adubea - Racing Feminas