Black Queens captain alleges GFA doesn’t celebrate female footballers

Sports News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Black Queens captain Elizabeth Addo has called out Ghana Football Association for allegedly being selective when it comes to celebrating football personalities.



Addo, who plays her football in Sweden, alleged that the GFA consistently celebrates male footballers and coaches but neglect the females.



Today, 13 June 2021, happens to be the 28th birthday of midfielder and Black Stars deputy captain Thomas Partey, and the GFA joined the football world to celebrate him.



The GFA sent a birthday wish to Partey via their official Twitter handle, and while the tweet generated a lot of reactions, Elizabeth’s reaction has left many in shock.



She wrote: “Why can’t female players and their coaches be celebrated as well? We all serve the same Ghana as the Male players and their coaches.”



Reactions to the tweet have been divided. While some believe she is right and have hailed her for being brave, others disagree.



The GFA haven’t responded to Addo’s allegation.



