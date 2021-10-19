Black Queens can do without Captain Elizabeth Addo - Coach Yusif Basigi

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Hasaacas Ladies head Coach Yusif Basigi, says Black Queens' coach Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe can do without Captain Elizabeth Addo in his squad for the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers.



The experienced midfielder has been dropped from the Black Queens squad to face the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the two-leg game.



Elizabeth Addo’s exclusion from the team has raised eyebrows following her public criticism of the team for not engaging in preparatory games ahead of the big game against Nigeria.





According to Basigi, Elizabeth Addo’s exclusion from the team will not be a big worry for Mercy Tagoe.



“For now I don’t know the reason why she (Ama Pele) wasn’t called. Maybe the coach can decide she doesn’t need Ama Pele and can make a good team out of it. She can also decide that without Ama Pele she is okay”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“It could mean Ama Pele is not part of her plans but as to whether she has to apologize I can’t tell".



Yusif Basigi said the Black Queens can win without Ama Pele.

“When I was head coach of the team, I played three games without Ama Pele. So it is possible. That time she was very active playing abroad”, he said.



The Black Queens will play away to Nigeria on Wednesday in the 2022 AWCON qualifiers.