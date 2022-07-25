Black Queens and Hasaacas Ladies defender over the moon after joining Hapoel Jerusalem

Sports News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Queens and Hasaacas Ladies defender Janet Egyir has expressed her delight after joining Israeli giants Hapoel Jerusalem.



The experienced defender joins the Israeli outfit for the 2022/23 season after ending her stay with Ghanaian giants Hasaacas Ladies.



Reacting to her move, she said, "I am happy and excited to join the warm family of Hapoel Jerusalem, can't wait for the start of the season to meet the fans," she said.



Janet Egyir is expected to play a huge role for the Israeli giants in the 2022/23 league season.



Janet Egyir holds an enviable record for leading Hasaacas Ladies Football Club to 5 trophies in the 2021/2022 Women’s Football Season.



She played an instrumental role as Hasaacas Ladies reached the final of the maiden edition of the CAF Women Champions League last season but unfortunately lost the trophy to Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa.