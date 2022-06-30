Black Princesses to play Nigeria or Cameroon ahead of the U-20 Women’s World Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: GNA

The Black Princesses of Ghana will play either Nigeria or Cameroon in a friendly match ahead of the 2022 U-20 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Women’s World Cup to be staged in Costa Rica from August 10-28.



The international friendly match is to offer the Coach, Ben Fokuo, and his technical team the opportunity to select a formidable team to represent Ghana on the global stage.



The Black Princesses are currently in camp at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence at Prampram and have lined up series of local friendly matches.



The team would play Women’s Premier League side Faith Ladies on Thursday, June 30 at their camping base.



Coach Fokuo has a full team in camp with the exception of midfielder Nancy Azumah Bugri who plays for IFK Norrkoping in Sweden.



Azumah Bugri would join the team later in camp when the 2021/22 Women’s league ends in Sweden.



The Black Princesses are drawn in group D alongside, defending Champions Japan, USA and the Netherlands.