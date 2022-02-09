Black Princesses to Camp at Ghanaman Centre in preparation for Ethiopia clash

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: GNA

The national female U-20 team, Black Princesses, have moved to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram, to continue their preparation towards the final round of matches for the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Under-20 women World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia.



The 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup would be played in Costa Rica in August, the biennial tournament would have 16 teams compete for the ultimate trophy.



Ghana defeated Uganda 7-1 on aggregate following a 5-0 win in the 2nd at the Cape Coast stadium on Saturday, booking a last round contest against Ethiopia in March.



The first leg fixture is scheduled for March 12, in Addis Ababa with the second leg tie fixed for March 26, 2022 in Ghana.



The Black Princesses have made it to every FIFA U-20 World Cup since 2002.



Two African representatives would emerge from the final round of the African qualifiers with the other slot to be decided between Senegal and Nigeria.