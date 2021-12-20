Black Princesses progress to final round qualifiers of FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup

Sports News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Black Princesses of Ghana posted a solitary win over the Young Copper Queens of Zambia to progress to the final stage of the qualifiers of the Federation of International Football Association U-20 Women’s World Cup to be staged in Costa Rica next year.



Hasaacas Ladies’ Evelyn Badu’s goal was all Ghana needed to eliminate the Copper Queens from the qualifiers played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday.



Ghana travelled to the next round with a 1-0 goal aggregate after the first leg ended goalless a fortnight ago in Zambia.



The two teams went into the fixture searching for a win but it was Ben Forkuo’s charges who proved superior over the visitors to sail through.



Both teams were presented some decent chances in the early exchanges but were unable to take their chances as the clock ticked.



However, in the 35th minute, Badu gave the Princesses the deserved lead to urge her side on.



Back from recess, the Young Copper Queens looked organiZed and pressed Ghana for the equalizer but were denied by the resolute Princesses’ defense and goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan.



The Princesses have set a final-round meeting with Uganda who knocked out South Africa in the previous round.



