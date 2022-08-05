Black Princesses players psyched for 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup - Coach Ben Fokuo

Sports News of Friday, 5 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Head Coach for the Black Princesses team, Coach Ben Fokuo has stressed that players are well-psyched up ahead of the start of the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup tournament.



The youth world cup will commence on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.



Ahead of the tournament, the Black Princesses have already arrived in Costa Rica where the tournament will be staged.



Speaking in an interview with the media team of the Ghana FA, Coach Ben Fokuo says the Black Princesses players are ready for the task ahead.



“We were far from the competition but here we are very close to the tournament and we have to let the players know that we are close to the World Cup so we have to psych them. We played a friendly with France and here we are in Costa Rica so they know we are few days away.



“We have psyched them to get ready and hope we don't record any injury as we are heading for the tournament and I know the players will do their best,” Coach Ben Fokuo said as quoted on the website of the GFA.



The Black Princesses will engage in a low-profile friendly in Costa Rica on Friday, August 5, before the tournament kick starts on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.