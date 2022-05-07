Black Princesses coach Ben Fokuo admits Ghana is in a tough group

Sports News of Saturday, 7 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Princesses coach Ben Fokuo reckons that Ghana have been handed a tough draw at the 2022 World Cup in Costa Rica.



The Ghana U20 female team have been drawn in Group D alongside the United States of America, former champions Japan and the Netherlands.



“We’ve got a very difficult group. Football keeps on changing, both in our country and everywhere else, and we know what our opponents are capable of," he said.



This means Ghana must produce their very best in order to advance from the knockout stage. Ghana will be making their sixth appearance, and they have failed to advance past the group stage in the previous five.



The United States have won the trophy three times, making them the most successful country, while Japan are the current holders, having won the last edition in 2018.



Meanwhile, coach of the United States Tracy Kevins insists her team will develop an approach that could her make it out of the group successfully.



“There are three different types of teams in our group and it will be great to come up against them in an idyllic place like Costa Rica," she said.



Ghana will face USA in their opening group game on August 11, before taking on Japan and the Netherlands in their second and third games.