Black Princesses arrive in Costa Rica ahead of U-20 Women's World Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Princesses of Ghana have arrived in Costa Rica ahead of the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.



Coach Ben Fokuo and his team left France on Monday and touched down in the Central American country on Tuesday.



The Princesses suffered a 4-0 defeat to France in an International friendly at the Stade Pibarot Centre National du Football last Friday.



Ghana conceded two goals in each half as the Princesses wrapped up preparations for the World Cup Costa Rica 2022.



The Black Princesses who are making a record sixth straight FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup appearance are paired in Group D alongside the Netherlands, United States of America, and Japan.



Ghana will open its campaign against the United States of America on Thursday, August 11 before taking on Japan on Sunday, August 14, and the Netherlands on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, respectively.