Black Princesses: Striker Abdulai Salamatu aims to lead Ghana to glory in Costa Rica

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Striker Abdulai Salamatu will be keen to fire in the goals for the Black Princesses at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup which will be held in Costa Rica.



The tournament will be held from 10th to 28th August. Japan are the defending champions and the opening match will be played between Costa Rica and Australia at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San Jose.



Abdulai Salamatu, also known as Nteh, a 17-year-old Northern Ladies forward, scored six goals on Ghana's way to qualifying for the global showpiece.



Born in Tamale, the talented striker played for Bagabaga Ladies in Ghana's Women's Division One before joining Northern Ladies on loan.



Salamatu won the best female player and top scorer awards at the 2017 Unity Games in Savelugu and went on to represent Tamale Technical University in the 2018 Ghana Technical University Games.



When she received her first national U-17 call-up in 2018, she played in a double-header against Liberia in the U17 World Cup qualifiers.



In 2021, she was given a promotion to the Black Maidens squad.



Salamatu had to contend with Ethiopia, Zambia, and Uganda en route to Ben Fokuo's side in order to secure a spot in Costa Rica. Salamatu scored six goals in six games, all of which came in the final three games.



Ghana will compete against the Netherlands, Japan, and the United States, three of the top teams in the world at this level.



