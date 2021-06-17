You are here: HomeSports2021 06 17Article 1288858

Sports News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Black Meteors return home after ending disastrous Asian tour

The Black Meteors team The Black Meteors team

Ghana’s Black Meteors have arrived home after ending their disastrous Asian tour last Tuesday.

The Black Meteors suffered the fourth defeat of their Asian tour after a 2-1 loss to South Korea to end the tour.

The defeat was the second to the South Koreans, making it an aggregate loss of 5-2.

The team had already lost two games to Japan on a 10-0 aggregate which means the team suffered a 15-2 scoreline in 4 international friendly matches.

The contingent made of the players, technical team, management, and some FA staff touched down at the Kotoka International Airport at 1 pm Ghana Time.

The players have been released to their clubs and will regroup in August to prepare for the Africa Games qualifiers.

