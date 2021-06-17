Black Meteors return home after ending disastrous Asian tour

Sports News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana’s Black Meteors have arrived home after ending their disastrous Asian tour last Tuesday.



The Black Meteors suffered the fourth defeat of their Asian tour after a 2-1 loss to South Korea to end the tour.



The defeat was the second to the South Koreans, making it an aggregate loss of 5-2.



The team had already lost two games to Japan on a 10-0 aggregate which means the team suffered a 15-2 scoreline in 4 international friendly matches.



The contingent made of the players, technical team, management, and some FA staff touched down at the Kotoka International Airport at 1 pm Ghana Time.



The players have been released to their clubs and will regroup in August to prepare for the Africa Games qualifiers.