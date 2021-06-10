Black Meteors quarantined in South Korea as they await coronavirus test results later today

Sports News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana's U-23 team has been quarantined in South Korea since their arrival in the Asian country for two friendly matches on Saturday and Tuesday respectively.



Ghana had a bit of a COVID-19 scare during their trip to Japan where one player tested positive for the virus upon arriving there on 2 June.



That player was held out of the lineup against Japan and will not join his team in South Korea.



The Korea Football Association said Ghana arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of the capital Seoul on Thursday afternoon which was around 5 am Ghana time.



The team's 18 players and 14 members of the staff and officials have been tested for COVID-19 and will remain in quarantine until they receive their results on Friday morning which will be Thursday night in Ghana around 9 pm.



Once negative results are in, they will then hop over to Jeju Island where the first of two tune-up matches will be played in Jeju Island.



The Black Meteors with taking on their South Korean counterparts at the Jeju World Cup Stadium in the city of Seogwipo.



The second match is scheduled to take place three days later also at the Jeju World Cup Stadium in the city of Seogwipo.