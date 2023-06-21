Black Meteors goalkeeper Jordan Amissah sad his grandfather is not alive to see him play for Ghana

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Meteors goalkeeper, Jordan Amissah is dealing with the loss of his late grandfather after making his long-awaited debut for Ghana.



Amissah is overcome by an outpouring of emotions, stuck between the pleasure of fulfilling a cherished desire and the great pain of his beloved grandfather not being around to see this incredible milestone in his growing career.



Amissah kept the post when the Black Meteors inflicted a 4-1 win over the Egyptian giants at the Zamalek Sports Complex.



The Sheffield United goalkeeper saved a penalty as the Ghana U-23 team cruised to a comfortable win. Emmanuel Yeboah scored a hat-trick before Emmanuel Appau sealed victory two minutes to half-time.



"Since I was young boy it was my dream to have the black star on my chest and represent the country I love with all my heart. It’s a promise I made to my late grandfather. I’m so happy to see this promise become reality but so sad that you are not around to witness it!," the German-born Ghanaian tweeted.



Ibrahim Tanko and his team will travel to Morocco on Wednesday, June 1 ahead of the start of the tournament this weekend.



Ghana has been drawn in Group A alongside host Morocco, Gabon, and Guinea.



The Black Meteors will open their account at the U-23 AFCON on Sunday against Congo.