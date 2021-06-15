Black Meteors end Asia tour 15 goals conceded and 2 goals scored in four matches

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Black Meteors lost 2-1 to South Korea on Tuesday



• The team scored their second goal in four matches played in their tour of Asia



• They conceded 15 goals in the four games played



The Black Meteors of Ghana on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, wrapped up their brief tour of Asia with a 2-1 defeat to South Korea.



Freiburg midfielder Jeong Woo-Yeong got South Korea the lead in the 41st minute but John Barnes equalized for Ghana.



The Koreans had their lead restored in the 64th minute when Dong-Jun Lee drove past Ghana goalie William Esso.



The Black Meteors suffered a numerical disadvantage after forward Jonah Attuquye got a red card for a challenge but the team held their own to keep Korea at bay.



The 2-1 scoreline happens to be the best result the team got during their tour of Asia where they played four matches.



The Black Meteors played the under-23 of Japan twice and conceded ten goals in the process, they scored none.



They also engaged South Korea in two matches, winning none and conceding five goals. They however managed to get two goals against the Koreans with the first match played on Saturday ending 3-1 in favor of the 10-man Korean team.



In summary, Ghana played four matches, lost all four, conceded 15 goals and scored two.



But the results should not be an issue according to GFA President Kurt Okraku. Kurt believes that the team will learn from the games and improve their performance in subsequent matches.



“Our intention is to build our national teams Independent of competitions. We decided to play Japan and Korea for a purpose. We shouldn’t place too much premium on the results of these matches. I am very positive about tomorrow because we are sacrificing our today for our tomorrow”.