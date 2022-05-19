Black Maidens coach Baba Nuhu to address media today

Sports News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Black Maidens Head Coach, Baba Nuhu will be addressing the media on Thursday, May 19 at 3:45 pm ahead of Ghana’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Morocco.



The presser will be held at the Media centre of Accra Sports Stadium.



The Black Maidens’ official training session starts at 4:00 pm with the first 15 minutes open to the media.



Head coach of Morocco will also take her turn in addressing the press at 4:00 pm after the teams official training which commences at 3:00 pm.



The Black Maidens are two games away from a record 7th appearance at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.