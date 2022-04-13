Black Maidens coach Baba Nuhu names squad for Guinea trip

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Coach of Ghana's female U17 team, the Black Maidens, Baba Nuhu has named a strong 22-woman squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Guinea.



The Black Maidens travel to Conakry for the first leg on April 16, 2022 before welcoming their West African rivals a fortnight later.



The winner of the two-legged game will progress to the final stage of the qualifiers.



Ghana reached the third round after thumping Senegal 4-0.



Below is the full squad for the Guinea trip:



Goalkeepers: Deborah Brown - Ampem Darkoa Ladies Ahamadu Amina - FC Savannah Najat Salam - Tamale Super ladies



Defenders: Zuleiha Fuseini - Pearlpia Ladies Rose Boakyewaa - Dreamz Ladies Comfort Yeboah - Ampem Darkoa Ladies Deborah Annoh - LadyStrikers Takia Zakaria - PearlPia Ladies Magdalene Awuni - Bolga All Stars Faiza Seidu - Northern Ladies Adjeley Kpobi - Kotoku Rush Ladies



Midfielders: Success Ameyaa - Hasaacas Ladies Asana Alhassan - PearlPia Ladies Nancy Amoh - Supreme Ladies Stella Nyamekye - Dreamz Ladies



Wingers: Georgina Ayisha Aoyem - PearlPia Ladies Karima Abdulai - FC Savannah Constance S. Agyemang - Berry Ladies Rasheeda Shahadu - Pearlpia Ladies



Attackers: Mary Amponsah - Ampem Darkoa Mariam Maltiti Iddi - PearlPia Ladies Dejean Kubura - Tamale Super Ladies