Black Maidens coach Baba Nuhu credits players for Senegal win

Black Maidens Coach, Baba Nuhu has credit his players for their 0-1 win against Senegal on Saturday.



The coach said even though his side won narrowly in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup first round 1st leg qualifier against Senegal, there is still more room for improvement in the remaining games, especially in the second leg encounter scheduled for Accra in a fortnight.



Coach Nuhu made these pronouncements in a presser after amassing all three points in Senegal on Saturday.



“It was a very difficult game but first of all I will give thanks and credit to my players for doing well in this match. Coming into this game, I knew Senegal is not a cheap side when it comes to football especially women’s football so we came here knowing the match was going to be difficult’’ Coach Nuhu told ghanafa.org match correspondent Matilda Dzimedo.



‘’We never had any information about the Senegal team so we just did our own preparation and I think that seeing them play today our next match in Ghana is going to be a different game altogether.



‘’The team is a new team except one or two players who have been around for some time now.



‘’All of them are new players, we just got them from various clubs and schools and we have been in camp for about three months before coming into this game.



‘’Definitely, I will say we can beat them in Accra because now that we have seen the way the Senegalese team played definitely we will go back to the field then we will work on one or two things.



‘’My team didn’t play to my satisfaction but all I can say is that I thank God for this important victory.



‘’We will go back and do one or two things so that in the return leg, a different team will be seen Ghana.



‘’The Senegalese team was not also bad at all, they are also a good side so I give the credit to them for giving us a good match’’ he added.