Black Galaxies to receive double bonuses for beating Nigeria

Sports News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Galaxies management committee chairman, Dr Tony Aubynn has confirmed that the players will receive a double bonus after qualifying for the Championship of African Nations tournament.



The team had not qualified since 2014 and Aubynn was asked if the team will be rewarded and he assured that they will be rewarded handsomely.



“It’s true, we will do the needful. We have already spoken with the authorities ie the sports ministry,” he told Akoma FM.



Aubynn added that the players' per diems have been settled but an agreement have been reached to settle the bonuses for the qualifiers.



“The players have already received their per diems when we went to Nigeria and an agreement has been reached between the government and the playing body that they receive a double bonus for beating Nigeria and Benin.”



He said he is confident that the bonuses will be settled.



“Looking at the approach made by the sports ministry, these guys will definitely be enriched with some bonuses because the most sought after was the qualification and that has been achieved and I have so much confidence that the sports ministry will do it,”



The Black Galaxies beat Nigeria 5-4 on penalties on Saturday following a 2-2 result on aggregate in Abuja.



Ghana have now qualified for the CHAN tournament





EE/