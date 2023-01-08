Black Galaxies draw with Algeria in penultimate CHAN friendly 

Sports News of Sunday, 8 January 2023

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

In their penultimate friendly match before the 2022 CHAN on Saturday, the Black Galaxies of Ghana and Algeria battled to a scoreless draw.



Both countries are preparing for the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) event that will be held in Algeria, hence the highly anticipated match was played at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers.



The Galaxies were playing in their third trial match, having already defeated Al Ahly 3-1 and the Egyptian U-20 team 2-0.



Both teams had excellent opportunities in both halves of the game, but they were unable to capitalize on them.



After a spectacular counterattack by the North Africans, goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim made a respectable stop to prevent them from scoring in the 50th minute.



Before arriving at their base in Costantine on Tuesday, Ghana will play their final test match against Mozambique.



From January 13 until February 4, 2023, four cities will host the 7th iteration of the CHAN competition.



Ghana’s campaign will begin on January 15 with a match against Madagascar, followed by games against Sudan and Morocco on January 19 and 23, respectively.