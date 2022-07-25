Black Galaxies coach reacts after emphatic victory over Benin in CHAN Qualifier

Sports News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Galaxies coach Daniel Annor Walker has reacted to the side’s emphatic win over Benin in the Championship for African Nations (CHAN) qualifiers.



Ghana produced a convincing performance to beat Benin 3-0 in Cape Coast on Sunday in the 2023 CHAN penultimate qualifying round first leg.



Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh shot Ghana into the lead in the first half after scoring from the spot.



Ghana doubled their advantage four minutes into the second with central defender Mohammed Alhassan getting on the scoresheet following a corner kick.



The Black Galaxies increased the tally with a sumptuous strike by captain Gladson Awako as his curled shot from inside the box beat goalkeeper Serge Obassa after an incisive pass from Umar Bashiru.



At the post match conference, Annor Walker indicated he and his charges were determined and ready for the clash.



“I was determined and ready to win and win well, even I should have got like four goals it would have been good for us but what God has given me is three and I have accepted it” he said.



