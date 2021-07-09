Black Bombers on course for Tokyo 2020 mission with impressive work out

Boxing News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

With a few weeks to the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the Black Bombers of Ghana put up an impressive performance in their training at the Atzu Wakamatsu General Gym when they took on their Japanese counterparts on Wednesday.



Skipper Sulemanu Tetteh climbed the ring first and gave a good account of himself with a technical knockout against Tamaka who was caught with a cut to end proceedings in the first round.



Samuel Takyi also put up a good show against Kondo in their Featherweight bout, while Shakul Samed fought four rounds against two opponents, Shimoda and Kawana.



The test contest was requested by Japanese coach Susa Katsaki who wanted to know the preparation level of his team as he knew Team Ghana could give them a good match.



For Coach Dr. Ofori Asare the program was ideal to see his boys status ahead of the Games and expressed satisfaction saying they did not put up all their arsenals knowing what is at stake.



He however commended his boys and their opponents for the remarkable performance which was staged in the presence of the Japanese media and student boxers from a High school.



Later in interviews, Shakul Samed thanked the Japanese team for the opportunity and made his intention of going home with a medal known.



Samuel Takyi also did not hide his dream of making history with an Olympic medal while Sulemanu Tetteh assured his fans of greater things to come in Tokyo.



Chef de Mission, Mr. Michael Aggrey expressed appreciation to the authorities of the host town, Inawashiro for their support and promised Ghanaians at home that they will certainly not come home empty-handed. He hoped for a good ballot and fair officiating..



Meanwhile, weightlifter, Christian Amoah and swimmers, Abeiku Jackson and Unilez Takyi also continue with their training and assured Ghanaians of a good show when the Olympic Games takes off in Tokyo in a couple of weeks.



