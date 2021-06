BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

El Salvador don become di first kontri in di world wey go officially legalise Bitcoin as currency.



Di president say di goment don make history and e go dey easy for El-Salvador citizens wey dey abroad to send money home.



Di kontri President Nayib Bukele also tok say di Bitcoin go help include im citizens for official finance sake of 70% no get bank account.