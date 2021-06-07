Bitcoin: El Salvador legal tender go include cryptocurrency 'digital wallet'

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

El Salvador president say im go make di Bitcoin cryptocurrency legal tender for di kontri.



If congress support im plan, di Central American country go be di first for di world to formally adopt di digital currency.



Dem plan to use di Bitcoin alongside di US dollar, El Salvador official currency.



President Nayib Bukele say Bitcoin go make am easy for Salvadorans wey dey live abroad to send payments home.



"For di short term, dis go generate jobs and help provide financial inclusion to thousands outside di formal economy," Oga Bukele tell one Bitcoin conference for Florida, adding say e fit also boost investment to di kontri.



