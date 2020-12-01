Religion of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

Bishop Beatrice Dzandu-Hedidor passes on at 79

Late Bishop Beatrice Dzandu-Hedidor

Founder and General Overseer Bishop Beatrice Dzandu-Hedidor, of the Upper Room Assembly, (Church) Tema has passed on.



This sad incident happened on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Accra.



Bishop Beatrice Dzandu Hedidor, 79, was an outspoken advocate of national peace, people's mother, a great servant and believer of God who led lots of souls to Christ.



One of her advocacy moments was when she cautioned tolerance among presidential candidates during the general elections in 2016, where she also preached hope, indicating political change will impact positively on the country.



From a source close to the bereaved family, final funeral arrangements for a befitting burial in memory of their beloved one will soon be announced.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.