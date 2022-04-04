Bishop Agyinasare becomes Archbishop, hands over to Bishop Aboagye

Religion of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, has been elevated to become an Archbishop and has handed over the Presiding Bishop position to Rt. Rev Ohene Benjamin Aboagye.



Following a consecration service at the Perez Chapel, Dzorwulu branch on April 2, Agyinasare noted that the change forms part of the Church's new structure to reflect current realities and demands of the worship center.



Archbishop Agyinasare will however Pastor the Dome.



"Following my announcement last year of changes in our operational architecture to reflect current realities and demands of our church, I have accepted the new role of Archbishop of the Perez Chapel International."



"Upon my elevation as Archbishop, please be informed that I am relinquishing the position of Presiding Bishop. As Archbishop of Perez Chapel International, I shall continue as the Prelate of the Dzorwulu Branch, (Perez Dome), and would continue to take charge of regular Sunday Church Services and all other activities as I have always done," he noted.



He added that he will devote more attention to visiting other branches across the nation to ensure greater presence in "our national network of branches, while ensuring that I am sufficiently present at the Dome."



Welcoming the new role Bishop Ohene will play, Archbishop Agyinasare lauded the new Presiding Bishop and his efforts towards growing the church over the past years.







"It is my greatest pleasure to announce our new Presiding Bishop, Rt Rev Ohene Benjamin Aboagye. From today, he is given the authority and mandate to shepherd this great organization for the next three years. I have no doubt that he would excel. I ask all of you to cooperate with him to lead us on our development and growth trajectory over the period and what God has purposed for us as a church," he said.



By the nature of this new role Rt. Rev Ohene would not be pastoring a local church dedicated to him but would oversee all our Perez Chapel International branches in Ghana and abroad.



About the Perez Chapel



The Perez Chapel International has a Pentecostal and Charismatic orientation and believes in the totality of the Bible.



The Perez Chapel International, formerly known as the Word Miracle Church International, started in Tamale, Northern Ghana on 29th March 1987.



The Perez Chapel also has over 106 churches in the city of Accra, with its headquarters in Dzorwulu, Accra. The Church currently has almost 600 churches in 22 countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh.



The Perez Dome, a 14,000 seater auditorium regarded as the largest auditorium in Ghana and 13th largest auditorium in the world, is the leading branch of P.C.I.



By the beginning of 2020 the Perez Dome had over 20,000 worshippers in two services. The senior pastors of the Dome are Bishop Charles and Rev Mrs Vivian Agyinasare.