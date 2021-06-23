Biography of Fidelis Kings Nweze, Ebonyi State Commissioner wey die

xxxxxxxxxxx of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Ebonyi State Commissioner Fidelis Kings Nweze don die.



Engr. Fidelis Kings Nweze(mnse), na native of Ezza South local government of Ebonyi state Nigeria.



He got his Civil Engineering degree from the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu.



His primary and secondary eduction were completed in Central School Onueke Ezza and Ezza High School Amuzu respectively.



He worked as the Senior Civil Engineer (Maintenance and Training) in the Civil Engineering Department in Ebonyi State Ministry of Works and Transport, Abakaliki.



He is currently the Honourable Commissioner of Works for di state afta he bin appointed to teh role by govnor David Umahi.



Education



Enugu State University of Science & Technology (ESUT) Bachelor of Engineering-B. Eng. (Civil)



Registered member, Council of the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) (R22,238) 2012.



Professional Bodies



Corporate Member, Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) (24379) 2010.



Member, Nigeria Institute of Civil Engineers (NICE) (C.01551) 2012.



