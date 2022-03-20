Big blow for Ghana as in-form striker Antoine Semenyo suffers injury days to Nigeria tie

Sports News of Sunday, 20 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bristol City star man Antoine Semenyo is a doubt for Ghana's 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff tie against Nigeria next week.



The striker who has been handed a debut Black Stars call-up, Ghanasoccernet.com can confirm, is injured and could miss out on the crucial tie.



Semenyo was substituted after six minutes on Saturday during Bristol City’s 2-2 draw against West Brom.



He had been a doubt for Saturday’s match, having picked up a knock in midweek in the defeat against Bristol City.



Although he was declared fit, many had expected him to start from the bench with Bristol City coach Nigel Pearson criticised for the player’s injury.



Sources close to the player have told Ghanasoccernet.com that Semenyo is in Ghana’s squad which has been hidden from the public by the Ghana Football Association.



However, his availability is now unlikely because of the injury.



Black Stars technical team will hope that it’s nothing serious so that he can travel to Ghana this weekend.



Semenyo is relatively unknown among Ghanaians. The striker was born in west London to a Ghanaian father.



At Bristol City, Semenyo is finally flourishing this season after a string of loan spells.



He has been linked with several top-flight clubs in Europe including West Ham, Celtic and RB Salzburg.



Ghana and Nigeria will lock horns twice in the space of four days with the winner qualifying for World Cup in Qatar.



The first leg will be played on Friday, March 25 with the return leg on 29 March.





