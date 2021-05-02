Big Brother Naija: Step by step guide on how to apply for BBNaija season 6

BBC Pidgin of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Organizers of popular Nigeria reality television show, Big Brother Naija don announce open auditions ahead of di sixth season.



Di new audition go start May 3 and end May 16 and dem say dis new season go get N90 million worth of prizes.



For March dem bin introduce new twist wit early auditions wey bin dey strictly available to DSTV and GOTV users. Dem don tell di participants wey bin take part of di early editions not to take part for dis new audition.



On di start of di auditions for di new season, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria John Ugbe say: "We dey strengthen our investment in quality content wit another season of BBNaija.



BBNaija don become one of di most anticipated TV events across Africa and dis season promise to dey even bigger and more entertaining".



Wit weeks of plenti drama, romance, Friday night games and di popular Saturday parties, di Big Brother Naija reality TV don produce ogbonge celebrities since e start di first edition for 2006.



Last year out of di 20 housemates wey enta di Big Brother house na Laycon emerge di winner of di Lockdown season.



How you fit apply to become di next BBNaija housemate?





Interested participants go need record two-minute video of themselves to state why di organisers suppose pick dem to be di next Housemate for Season 6 of BBNaija





Den you go need to log onto to www.africamagic.tv/BBAudition to fill out di online registration form and upload your videos





Di online Audition dey free and open to interested male and female participants, wey be Nigerian and get valid identity document, and must be 21 years of age by June 1, 2021

For now dem neva tok wen season 6 go start.