Bibiani Gold Stars hands Karela United a crude reality check at the DUN's Park

Sports News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Karela United were put to the sword by Bibiani Gold Stars in their match day 10 Ghana Premier League clash with a 3-1 victory at DUN’s Park.



The Anyinase based side pushed back the siege laid on them by the home side but on the stroke of half time their resistance was broken as the home side took the lead.



Prince Owusu Kwabena opened the scoring after connecting from the spot in the 44th minute having found his first strike in the 24th minute ruled out for offside.



Charles Kamara Gyamfi increased the tally in the 62nd minute. Karela United pulled one back in the 65th minute of the game but their comeback was not meant to be as the home side put the nail in the coffin in the 82nd minute through Nuhu Sule.



Bibiani Gold Stars are now 9th in the table with 13 points while Karela United sit in 13th place with 10 points.



