Bibiani Gold Stars announce signing midfielder Frank Amankwah on a free transfer

Sports News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bibiani Gold Stars have announced the signing of former Eleven Wonders midfielder, Frank Amankwah.



Amankwah joins the Bibiani Gold Stars on a free transfer in the ongoing second transfer window.



“We are delighted to announce the signing of former @Txiwonders midfielder @Frank Amankwah on a free transfer. Welcome to Goldstars, Frank!”, Gold Stars posted via the club’s official social media account.



Frank Amankwah is expected to help Bibiani Gold Stars avoid relegation in the second round of the Ghana Premier League.



The former Deputy captain of Eleven Wonders had received interest from other Ghana Premier League clubs such as Medeama SC and Hearts of Oak.



