Biafra remembrance day: How states for south east reason 'sit-at-home order'

BBC Pidgin of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Di sit-at-home order to mark Biafra Day on May 30 don take effect for some parts of South eastern Nigeria.



Though di day fall enter Sunday wey pipo of di region no dey too comot, some parts of di region witness little or no activity.



Tori be say many residents of di region also carry di day for mind sake of all di attacks wey don happun in di past 7 months - di attacks come make pipo dey alert well well.



Security agencies wey be di highest casualties of di attacks by jaguda pipo wey many pipo don dey call 'Unknown gunmen' also say dem dey ready to battle di armed men.



All of di states wey don suffer attacks including; Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Imo and Enugu don take steps to tackle di activities of di jaguda pipo.





Wetin goment don do

Apart from Enugu di remaining South eastern states don declare some kain curfew for dia states.Di Anambra state goment also recently announce ban on Keke, okada and small buses sake of di way criminals dey use dem cause katakata."In view of di need to improve security for di State and address observed incidents of crimes using tricycles, motorcycles and shuttle buses, di State goment after due consideration direct full mobilisation of community youths and stakeholders across di State to take ownership of security for dia environments and assist di Police and other Law enforcement Agents to enforce di directives and quickly restore law and order in our State," Secretary to Anambra state goment Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu tok for statement.Dusk to dawn curfew (8:30pm to 6am) dey in force for Rivers state, south-south Nigeria wia di gunmen don also carry out attacks - over twenty security operatives don die.Like Rivers state, Delta and Akwa Ibom na di two oda south-south states wey don suffer similar attacks.Some Biafra separation groups declare May 29, 30 and 31 to mark di 2021 remembrance day.Di main day wey be May 30 signify di declaration of di Sovereign state of Biafra by di late leader, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu for 1967.Despite di sit-at-home order wey di group wey goment no recognise release, BBC Pidgin see say some pipo still dey go about dia normal life.Towns like Orlu, Onitsha and Aba experience some degree of compliance in di first two days but apart from di attack on State CID and Immigration office for Umuahia on Saturday, normalcy dey for di city centres of all di south eastern states.Pipo go about dia normal business for Awka, Umuahia, Enugu, Owerri, and Abakaliki as security full ground dey carry out routine patrol for di cities.BBC dey monitor situation for South eastern Nigeria and oda places wia pipo of di region observe di Biafra Day.