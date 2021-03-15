BBC Pidgin of Monday, 15 March 2021

Beyonce, Burna Boy and Wizkid make history plus oda tins wey happun for di 2021 Grammy awards

Beyoncé set new record for Grammy Awards wit her number 28 win

Beyoncé set new record for Grammy Awards wit her number 28 win.



Di ogbonge star don become di highest Grammy winning female in history, she don overtake bluegrass singer Alison Krauss.



Beyonce don equal super-producer Qunicy Jones' total of 28 Grammys. Only classical conductor Sir Georg Solti get more, with 31.





African winners

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B show

Beyonce daughter win Grammy

Taylor Swift first female to win album of di year three times

No audience

"I dey vey honoured, belle dey sweet me," na wetin she tok as she accept her record-breaking trophy, for best R&B performance.See some of di highlights of di ogbonge music awardBurna Boy win di Best Global Music Album category while Wizkid win di Best Music Video for im song with Beyoncé; Brown Skin Girl, from Lion King: The Gift album.Ogbonge Nigerian musician Wizkid and Burnaboy na di biggest winners from Africa for 2021 Grammy awards wey happun yesterday for US.Burna Boy and Wizzy collect dia first ever Grammy awards.As news service wey dey follow strict editorial standards, so we no fit tell you wetin WAP stand for; and we no fit really say wetin Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B bin dey rap about or try to do during their performance.Make we just leave am say dem debut live TV performance of dia X-rated hit ontop one giant bed and dem no look tired .Megan na one of di three big winners on the night, she win award for best new artist.Blue Ivy win her first Grammy at just 9 years old. She collect di award for Best music video for di song wey she do wit her mama and Wizkid Brown SkinTaylor Swift also make history for Sunday ceremony, as she become di first female artist ever to win album of di year three times.Dem reward di star for her lockdown album Folklore - after she bin previously win wit Fearless for 2010 and di pop opus 1989 for 2016.Only three oda artistes don win di album of di year prize three times: Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.Traditionally dis na "music biggest night", but dis year ceremony dey different because of di coronavirus pandemic.Because of di pandemic, audience no dey, and dem separate di performers into five stages, wey dem arrange inside di Los Angeles Convention Center to maintain social distancing.Di 63rd Grammy Awards happun for Los Angeles United States of America on Sunday night March 14.