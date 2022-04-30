Beware of unscrupulous people using name of club to solicit for funds - Hearts warn fans

Sports News of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

In a press release from the Ghanaian giants, it says some people with bad intentions are using the name of the club to solicit for funds from unsuspecting supporters.



From henceforth, all supporters and the general public are to tread with caution and when dealing with people that claim to be gathering money to help any project of Hearts of Oak.



“The management of Accra Hearts of Oak wishes to caution the general public, especially Phobians to desist from giving out money to individuals or groups of persons who come to them to solicit for funds under the pretext of supporting the club to complete one project or the other,” part of a press release from Hearts of Oak has said.



According to Hearts of Oak, the club’s image has been used by unscrupulous people claiming to be fans of the club to solicit for funds which never gets to the club.



Find more in the press release below:



