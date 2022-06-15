Beware of fraudsters using our name to extort money - Kenpong Football Academy to footballers, agents

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kenpong Football Academy have cautioned the public to be wary of the activities of some persons parading as officials of the club and extorting money from unsuspecting Ghanaians.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 via their Twitter handle, the club said that they have been informed of the actions of a certain man who is fleecing young footballers with a promise of getting them into the team.



Kenpong Football Academy denied knowledge of the man who has been identified as James Ampong and urged the public not to deal with him or anyone with similar story.



They club stated that recruitment into the team is free and based solely on talent and competence and not through foul means.



Owned by the venerable Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong), the Winneba-based team said that they police has been informed of the activities and that investigations are ongoing to identify the culprits.



The general public, particularly footballers and agents were advised to use the clubs mail and social media channels to report anyone who comes to them with such offerings.



