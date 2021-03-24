Press Releases of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Meta Description: Betway sign up code is all you need to access one of the best betting sites in Ghana. This review has the details.



Betway is not only a trusted brand but also among the most popular betting companies in Ghana. In this Betway sign-up code review, find out everything you need to know before

signing with the bookmaker



The three most important bonuses on Betway Ghana



Playing on Betway comes with some exciting bonuses. For a new customer, a quick look at the promotions is, therefore, necessary. We interacted with the gaming site and can reveal that the following are the three most important bonuses available on the platform:



Betway Ghana Sign-up Bonus: Register using Betway sign up code and get 15 GHS in free bet.



Multibet Winnings Boost: Place a multi bet with odds of 1.30 or more and get a winning boost of up to 150%.



First Four Goalscorer Bonus: Place a four-match bet, predict the first goalscorer in each and earn 50,000 in Bonuses.



How to register on Betway Ghana using Betway sign up code



If you are new to Betway Ghana, signing up with Betway sign-up code gives you access to competitive bonuses on the website. To help you quickly create a punter’s account, here are the steps to follow:



1.Visit Betway Ghana official website at www.betway.com.ghana, locate and click the green icon labelled sign-up at the top right.



2.Fill in your details in the sign-up form that pops up starting with your mobile number, followed by email, first name and then surname.



3.Next, fill in the Betway sign up code, including a referral code if you have either or both.



4.Click ‘next' and fill in location details, including a physical address.



5.Confirm the registration of your account through an SMS or email code and start placing bets on Betway Ghana.



Betway Ghana: Bonuses, terms and conditions



At the time of writing this Betway sign up code review, there were at least five sportsbook promotions on Betway Ghana. However, before claiming any of the offers, new players must meet certain terms and conditions. They include:



Betway Ghana 15 GHS sign up free bet: Terms and conditions



1.You must be at least 18 years, which is the legal gambling age in the country.



2.New players who create duplicate accounts to receive the bonus will not get the One Time Pin (OTP) on their mobile phone for activating it.



3.You can only use the bonus on sports and can also not withdraw it until all wagering requirements are met.



Terms and conditions for money back x20 boost on multibet losses promotion



Place a multi bet and get x20 cashback if the bet loses. Here are the terms and conditions associated with the offer:



1.You must be 18 years old at the time of participating.

2.The best slip must contain at least 6 or more selections on any sport.

3.You only get the cashback only when one match loses.

4.Free and cashed out bets do not qualify.



50,000 GHS first four goalscorer bonus boost terms and conditions

If you choose to participate in the first four goalscorer bonus boost of 50, 000, the following terms and conditions apply:



1.You must be a Ghanaian of legal gambling age to participate.

2.Participants must also have active Betway accounts.

3.Only one FREE ENTRY per player.



Multibet 150% winnings bonus boost: Terms and conditions



Play the multibet winning boost and get up to 150% in bonuses. The following terms and conditions apply:



1.You must place a bet of odds 1.30 or more.

2.Only pre-match selections and cash wagers qualify.

3.The minimum boost is 3%, which applies to 2 game selections. The more games you select, the bigger the bonus boost.

4.Only players with valid Betway accounts are eligible to participate.



FAQs about Betway sign up code Ghana



When signing up with a new sportsbook in Ghana, you should always ask vital questions relating to its products, promotions and many other features. To new customers who would wish to create accounts with Betway, here are some notable questions we asked, and the answers we got:



Is Betway Ghana legitimate?



Yes, Betway is a legitimate bookmaker in Ghana and arguably, one of the most popular betting sites in the country.



Who can register and place bets on Betway Ghana?

To sign-up with Betway Ghana, new players must be aged at least 18 years, and have a valid Ghanaian residency.



How do I use the Betway sign up code?

To use the sign-up code, fill it in the space provided for it in the registration form. While it is optional, only players who use the code are eligible for the welcome offer.



Does Betway Ghana offer live chat support?



Yes, players in Ghana can contact Betway Ghana via live chat on the contact page. The live chat support is available 24/7.



How do I deposit to my Betway account using MTN Ghana?



visit and log in. Go to the deposit page and choose MTN as your preferred deposit method. Complete the process and get an SMS confirming the transaction.



Which other mobile banking are supported on Betway Ghana?



Apart from MTN, Betway customers in Ghana can also use Airtel Tigo or Vodafone to deposit/withdraw funds.



How do I reset my Betway password?



Click the forgot password on the login page and fill in your mobile number. Type in the SMS code and proceed with the next steps. Alternative, SMS the word ‘Reset’ to the number 1795. You will shortly receive your new password via SMS.



How can I use EFT to withdraw earnings from my Betway account?



Login and navigate to my account section and click withdraw funds. Now, choose EFT and provide your bank details. Indicate the amount and complete the process. Note that the EFT withdrawal option becomes activated after deposit funds via card. Moreover, EFT withdrawals can take up to 2 days.



A review of Betway Ghana platform



Like any other betting site, Betway Ghana is accessible on different devices. We checked the sportsbook and noted that it features exciting sports and betting markets. We break it down as follows:



Signing with the gaming site using Betway sign up code is one thing, accessing the sports section is another. Betway features tens of football leagues around the world and several other sports. They are mainly focused on soccer. Other sports available on the betting site include basketball, golf, tennis, volleyball and ice hockey. On the sports section, you can also locate several other sports.



Moreover, Betway sportsbook features lots of betting markets. If you are a football fan, you can bet on the match result, double chance, both teams to score, handicap, draw no goal and several other markets. The odds of Betway Ghana are some of the best in the country. You can filter odds based on range, which is a great feature, you can also filter games/sports by date, league or and use the bet type filter to place bets easily.



Nevertheless, Betway customers in Ghana can also play virtual league, casino games, live casino games, fantasy sports and jackpot games. All these are available on the same platform and easily accessible with a few clicks.



Betway Ghana user experience



You would want to have the best experience on a betting site. Betway sign up code Ghana lets you into a world of endless betting opportunities. The website is not only comprehensive when it comes to sports coverage but also features an exquisite green-white theme that is very responsive.



The graphics and textual elements are notwithstanding appealing to the eye. Overall, we would say, Betway Ghana has invested in giving punters the best experience on a top-quality betting platform.



Quality of customer support on Betway Ghana



We noted that Betway has provided its customers with many ways of contacting the support desk. Live support via live chat is the best for players looking for quick help. Other ways of reaching Betway support in Ghana include WhatsApp via the number +233 20 930 14 18, Twitter, email support (support@betway.com.gh) and Facebook.



You can also use the contact number +233 54 431 5496 at standard call rates. Alternatively, players can fill in the contact form and check their email address for correspondence with a support desk agent. Overall, we rate Betway Ghana support at 5/5 stars.



Banking options Betway Ghana



We were also interested in reviewing the baking methods on Betway Ghana. Thus, after signing up Betway sign up code, a quick look at the banking page reveals that Betway Ghana accepts several banking methods.



Deposit



MTN Ghana, Airtel Tigo and Vodafone are the most popular among Ghanaian punters. Other deposit methods include Visa and MasterCard. Deposits are free. Betway players in Ghana can deposit a minimum of 1 GHS with mobile banking. The minimum deposit for Visa and MasterCard is 2 GHS.



Withdrawals



Betway Ghana charges a small fee on withdrawals, which varies depending on the method. The minimum withdrawal also varies with the method. Methods of cashing out earnings include Airtel Tigo, Vodafone and MTN. Bank transfers and credit/debit card withdrawals are also available. Withdrawals via mobile money are instant.



Reviewing Betway Ghana mobile experience



For those who love placing bets on-the-go, Betway Ghana is available on mobile devices. The Betway app for iOS users is available on iTunes. For android users, you must enable 'install apps from unknown sources in your phone and download the app as an APK file on Betway site.



The app is intuitively designed and gives you a full Betway experience with interactive controls. Moreover, you can claim the welcome bonus via the app. Betway also lets its customers access a mobile-friendly website. The mobile site is greatly optimized for mobile viewing.



Pros and cons of Betway



For players in Ghana who want to quickly sign up to bet with Betway, here is a table that summarizes everything you should know about the bookmaker:







Betway Ghana sign up code: Our final review and opinion



With the Betway sign up code, you get a free bet worth 15 GHS. The betting site is notwithstanding popular, featuring thousands of games and betting markets. We also recommend Betway Ghana to players who need an immersive live betting experience. Live sports feature useful game insights to aid with your betting endeavours.



For the best odds, Betway Ghana is the go-to platform for both experienced and novice gamblers. However, we feel Betway should work on having more promotions on their sportsbook. Also, more responsive customer support will be an added advantage.



Top three alternatives to Betway Ghana



While Betway Ghana is popular for the best odds, it is also good to have options. The following are the top three alternative betting sites in Ghana:



1xBet



Like Betway, 1xBet is a top-quality betting company in Ghana. A welcome bonus of 550 GHS awaits new players. Moreover, 1xBet has a very comprehensive betting site. However, the terms and conditions attached to the 1xBet welcome offer are quite punitive compared to the free bet offer on Betway.



888 Sport



888 Sport is another top-quality betting site in Ghana that comes as a great alternative to Betway Ghana. New players on 888 Sport get a welcome bonus of 800 GHS, which is higher than the offer on Betway. 888 Sport accepts PayPal and Neteller, which is another advantage it has over Betway.



22 Bet



22 Bet has gives a generous welcome bonus of 750 GHS, which is higher than the offer on Betway. It has one of the most comprehensive bonus systems in the country. Moreover, 22 Bet sportsbook is more interactive than Betway Ghana.