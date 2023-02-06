Betway renew partnership with Women’s Premier League

Sports News of Monday, 6 February 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

To reinforce the brands' commitment to the development of sports in Ghana, leading online global betting and gaming brand Betway, has extended its sponsorship with Ghana Football Association for the Ghana Women’s Premier League.



Betway will continue to be recognized as the Official Development Partner for the Women’s Premier League in Ghana.



Kwabena Oppong Nkrumah, Country Manager at Betway said “We are delighted to announce an extension of our sponsorship with the Ghana Football Association for the Women’s Premier League.



Through our sports sponsorships, we have demonstrated our commitment to the development of sports since our inception in Ghana. Our goal is to help grow our women’s football in Ghana and develop interest in the game.”



“The Ghana Football Association is extremely happy that we have been able to renew our relationship with our cherished Official Development Partner for the Women’s Premier League. Working together with Betway, we will continue to make improvements in our Women’s Football."



"The developmental support will help us bridge the resources gap between men and women football. The recent improvements in women’s football have started yielding great results” - said the GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq.



To continue to equip and upskill women’s football administrators and coaches, the Betway brand will be organizing a series of leadership, governance, and operational skills training workshops to help them lead themselves and their respective organizations effectively.



This is a continuation of last season’s mentorship and training programme organized for participating teams.



All participating teams will receive training equipment and warm-up kits from Betway as part of the sponsorship.