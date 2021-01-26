Press Releases of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: Betway Ghana

Betway Ghana: Registration, bonus, mobile app

Betway Ghana registration slip

The Betway betting company has been focused in offering improved services across all their available gaming methods. They have been doing this since 2002 and Betway continues to offer some of the best betting services on the market to date.



First, Betway offers a wide variety of sports, live broadcasts, and virtual games as well. As a player, you get several sports to bet on and raise your chances of winning. Additionally, you also have a chance of receiving gifts and bonuses on this betting platform as well.



However, you first need to sign up on the Betway site or application to access the aforementioned benefits that come with this betting company.

In this guide, you will learn how the Betway registration works to get you started on an exciting betting experience. You will also learn about the Betway registration bonus, among other associated things.



How to register a Betway account in Ghana



Betway has a modern and convenient website that is quite responsive and intuitive to use. Moreover, the site features a user-friendly design that vividly displays all the available services offered by this bookmaker.



You can find all the sections on top of the website, while the quick menu is located on the left side of the site.



1.Visit Betway’s official homepage, click the green Betway Register button that will take you to a new pop-up window



2.On the pop-up window that will appear, you will be required to fill in your personal information. These are things like your country, age, phone number, and names.



3.Afterward, you will need to choose a username for your account and use a strong password. This is to protect your personal and financial data as well.



4.The next page will require you to fill in your street of residence, language of preference, and your preferred currency.



5.After filling in the required information on the previous page, ensure that you’ve written everything correctly. Then proceed to reading the terms and conditions before accepting them.



6. In the next page, Betway will ask you to choose how you would like to be receiving your notifications. Here, there are four options to choose from, including:· Email, Phone, SMS, or Post.



Choosing either of them is how you will be receiving betting news, promos, and bonuses, among other relevant information.



7. This is the final step where you will need to confirm your account, to complete the registration process.



Betting requirements in Ghana



The first requirement for registering a Betway account in Ghana indicates that you should be 18 years or older. That’s because this is the legal age according to Betway’s policies and laws in Ghana,Betway checks all the profiles to ascertain the age of new clients.



Although they offer a 50% bonuses on registration, Betway requires you to have money on your first bet.



As you have seen, Betway is strict on all matters security. But this is understandable considering that they have a reputation to uphold. Besides that, the company boasts of many happy players on their different platforms and they do their best to keep it that way.



Betway welcome bonus



After registering your new Betway.com account in Ghana, the next thing you have to do is deposit funds in the account. In Ghana, Betway offers you a welcome bonus that is equal to 50% of your deposits or up to GHS 200.



If you place a bet with the Betway registration bonus and win, you get all the profits with zero requirements from Betway. You can decide to either withdraw your winnings or stake them on another bet to win more.



Betway app



Looking for a bookmaker who offers betting on the go? At Betway Ghana, you can bet via your mobile device (Betway mobile) with Betway app. This way, you will never miss a betting opportunity.



There is a Betway app available for both Android and Apple devices. You can download the Betway mobile app from the Betway Ghana site. You can also download the Betway app from iTunes if you’re an Apple user.



If you don’t want to download the application, the mobile version of the site also works well. Whatever you choose, you’ll have access to your Betway betting account.



With that in mind, we hope that you now know how to register a Betway account in Ghana. Ensure that you adhere to the specified requirements detailed by Betway to have a good experience when betting on their platform.