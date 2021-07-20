Betting syndicates in South Africa, Kenya and Italy fingered in Ghana match fixing scandal

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Betting syndicates in South Africa, Kenya and Italy have been fingered in an international crime syndicate that rigged several matches in the Ghanaian top-flight this season, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The 2020-21 Premier League season has been tainted in the most unimaginable manner after video evidence showed the match between AshantiGold and Inter Allies was heavily compromised.



The miners recorded a resounding win over the relegated Premier League table at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi on the final day of the campaign.



However, video evidence emerged on Monday to point to a clear case of match-fixing which has rocked the integrity of the 2020-21 season.



Substitute Hashim Musah scored an incredible two own goals to take the tally to 7-0 in the most shocking manner which has sparked outrage in the West African nation.



Young striker Isaac Opoku Agyemang netted a hattrick in the 16th, 44th and 77th minutes of the match taking his tally in the season to five goals.



Skipper Amos Addai added two goals in the 26th and 50th minutes to increase the advantage.



This means syndicates have been working to compromise such matches to win bets.



With people betting in heavily on such matches in these countries it is suspected they are working with some people in Ghana to compromise the matches.



Focus will be on those betting large sums of money and they could be traced. Potential members of the syndicate and their associates in Ghana are being secretly investigated by those with the right software to determine the betting patterns and the individuals who bet heavily.



They phone messages, WhatsApp message and bank account as well as other means to determine their involvement is being looked at by investigators abroad.



The Ghana Football Association has started investigation into the match which has gained inches in the local media.



Kenya, South Africa and Italy are at the heart of a global match-fixing empire, smashing a network rigging hundreds of games.



Suspicious matches targeted by bettors from these cartel-based countries of illegal activities stretched to players, referees and officials across the world.



Analysts said revelations about the scale of the scandal could damage Ghana's image in the global game.



Allegation of match-fixing has rocked the Ghanaian top-flight this season with a number of top officials, journalists, reporters and fans heavily involved in the betting syndicate.