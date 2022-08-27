Betting company sponsoring league is not a problem, the integrity of our games must be protected - Agyepong

Sports News of Saturday, 27 August 2022

Former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has weighed in on whether it was appropriate for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to accept a sponsorship package from betpawa.



In his opinion, a betting company sponsoring football is part of the game, but there are some grey areas that must be addressed.



He emphasized that betting is a part of football, but we must ensure it does not become addictive for our youth or allow underage people to participate.



He told Frontline host Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that betting and lottery are used to sponsor sports, and that betting companies support several of their games in the UK.



As he is popularly known, KAA proposed strict guidelines to prevent corruption.



As a result, he has urged the administrators and leaders of our games to protect the integrity of our games.



”The integrity of those who run the administration should be above board. That is the most important thing. If a betting company wants to support us, it is good. But protecting the integrity of our games is the most important. The Gaming Commission should also be up to the task and protect the integrity of our games,” he added.