Sports News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Better than Messi's - Emmanuel Yeboah's incredible goal draws comparisons on social media

Ghana’s Emmanuel Yeboah has had the rare privilege and honor of being mentioned in the same sentence as the great Lionel Messi after scoring a breath-taking goal in the Romanian league.

On a weekend that the Argentine legend scored an audacious volley for Paris St Germain in the French League, Emmanuel Yeboah rose up to the challenge with a phenomenal goal for his club, CFR Ruj.

The goal which was the second for his side in their game against Chindia Targoviste came in the 45th minute.

The former Young Apostle forward connected to a cross from a teammate to volley home the goal that cemented the victory for his side.

Messi on Friday, August 6 chest-controlled a ball before volleying it into the net to score his second and PSG’s fifth of the day.

The Parisians thumped Alidu Seidu’s Clermont Foot 5-0 in the opening game of the 2022/2023 French League 1 season.