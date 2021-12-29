You are here: HomeSports2021 12 29Article 1433530

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Better than Maguire – Fans hail Amartey after performance against Liverpool

Ghanaian centre back Daniel Amartey was the toast of Leicester City fans after their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

The Ghanaian put in a great shift alongside Nigerian midfielder Wilfried Ndidi as Leicester dug deep to beat Liverpool at the King Power Stadium.

The AFCON-bound centre back managed 53 touches, 8 clearances, 5 interceptions, 2 successful tackles and 4 blocked shots to help Leicester to a sweet victory.

At the end of the game, Daniel Amartey’s name trended on Twitter as praises were showered on him for the display against Liverpool.

The praises led to comparison with former Leicester defender Harry Maguire - who is the current skipper of Manchester United - with some arguing that the Ghanaian is better than the English centre back.

