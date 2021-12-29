Better than Maguire – Fans hail Amartey after performance against Liverpool

Amartey is 10/10 against arguably the best attack in Europe. pic.twitter.com/r0JHRfNsRr — Rahman osman (@iamrahmanosman) December 28, 2021

Can’t lie. Amartey x Ndidi might be the greatest Nigerian x Ghanaian link up since Wande Coal and R2Bees dropped Kiss Your Hand. It’s like the anointing from God is preventing them from conceding — Mayowa (@MayowaQuadri_) December 28, 2021

The defending of corners has certainly changed. Now #LCFC are putting their best headers against the oppositions. Ndidi has Van Dijk and Amartey has Matip. Man for man. — Rob Tanner (@RobTannerLCFC) December 28, 2021