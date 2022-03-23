Betika Ghana donates to 3 lower division clubs

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: Betika

Betting company, Betika has made a donation of football equipment to bolster three lower division clubs in the country.



The beneficial clubs are; Kintampo FC [division one side], Kintampo Sharp Arrows FC [second division side] and Kintampo Fighters FC also a division two outfit, all based in the Kintampo Municipality of the Bono East Region.



The donation which was made on Saturday, March 19, 2022, to the aforementioned clubs included sets of jerseys, soccer balls, training bibs, and other sports equipment to assist their campaign of the 2021/22 season.



Presenting the items, the brand ambassador of Betika, Samuel Owusu Afriyie, said the steps were being taken to facilitate the development of football in Kintampo and its environs.



He added that Betika is also keen as part of its efforts, to affirm support to sports development at large in the country.



Head of Marketing for Betika Ghana, Belo Cida Haruna said “this support confirms our commitment to investing in youth and in the country through sports with football being a key focus."



Commenting on Betika’s unflinching support, the beneficiaries thanked and acknowledged the company for its continuous contribution towards the development of sports in the country, most especially, football.



