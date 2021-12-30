Bet of Africa and Accra Great Olympics sign 3-year partnership deal

Sports News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Accra Great Olympics and Bet Of Africa (BOA) have signed a new sponsorship deal whereby the online betting company will become a new partner of the club for the next three seasons, through to 2024.



The agreement forms part of both organizations global expansion strategy and also relates to its mission to source the best possible partners in different categories to help it maintain its leading position not just on the field of play but also in terms of sports sponsorship, marketing and betting.



As a result of this agreement, Accra Great Olympics and Bet of Africa will be working together in different activations from a wide range of assets, including access to the players to create promotional material and marketing campaigns

Oloboi Commodore, CEO of Accra Great Olympics, “We are convinced that this deal will help us put more effort in developing more talent for Ghana and the world and also deepen our roots so as to be relevant in the ever changing world of sports.”



According to Timmy Wassouf, Director of Bet of Africa, “We are please to have come to this fruitful agreement with this great club. We are certain that this will be lucrative for both parties in all its entirety and further provide us an avenue to market our innovative products.”



Bet of Africa is a Ghanaian betting company with plans to expand it’s wings to be a pan African company with operations across many African countries in the coming few years.



Bet of Africa promises the highest odds of any betting company in Ghana, provides really fast payouts and pays out the highest amount of money per bet slip won which is 1 million Ghana Cedis.



Accra Great Olympics the 2-time GPL winners in the 1970 and 1974 season has over the years provided an Avenue for amazing football talents to shine including but not limited to past and present Ghana Blackstars players.