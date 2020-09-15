Press Releases of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: Dr Nana Ayew Afriye

Best wishes to BECE candidates - MP for Effiduase-Asokore

MP for Effiduase-Asokore Constituency, Dr Nana Ayew Afriye

This is to wish all Students writing this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) most especially to the candidates in Effiduase-Asokore Constituency the very best of luck as they commence their exams today.



In Effiduase-Asokore Constituency, our district education directorate managed to arrest the download decline in pass rate, and inched it upwards in 2019.



As a result, it is my hope that these enormous resources channelled into education by government coupled with that through funds available to the MP since 2017 will lift up further our passes in 2020.





Our wonderful teachers always make us proud. We are counting on them again.



Hard work pays. Hence, I urge our students to study hard and resist any forms of examination malpractices. In every step you take towards your preparation for your exams, remember the good Lord is with you and our thoughts and prayers are with you. Each and every one of you can and will make it. We believe in you.



FREE SHS is stirring at each and every one of you. Our hardworking and listening President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made it possible.



Let's pass with flying colours to take advantage of these equitable, equal and very accessible free SHS program. There is no financial barrier to seeking secondary education in Ghana, and hence the socio-economic circumstances of our parents' don't matter to anyone seeking SHS education.





In the midst of COVID-19, I urge our teaching and non-teaching Staff, Students, etc to please abide by MoH Covid-19 protocols.



Stay Blessed.

