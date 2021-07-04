Best home-based player award, a big motivation - Salifu Ibrahim

Sports News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: GNA

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim has said that his recent home-based player of the year award will serve as a big motivation to him in his quest to get an illustrious football career.



Salifu who has been one of the breakout stars in the 2020/21 football season was adjudged the Home-based Footballer of the year at the third edition of the Ghana Football Awards held in Accra on Saturday, July 3, 2021.



In an interview with GNA Sports, Salifu who has won the most Man-of-the-Match award (eight) in the ongoing Ghana Premier League dedicated the accolade to his teammates who have aided him this far.



"I want to thank everyone who voted for me in getting this award. I want to thank the players of Accra Hearts of Oak and Techiman Eleven Wonders as well as the Executive Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV.



"You know as a young player striving to get to the top is always difficult and to crown it with this kind of recognition, would serve as a motivation and I am very much motivated," he said.







Accra Hearts of Oak also won the Best Male Team of the Year while their gaffer Samuel Boadu won the Best Men's Coach of the Year.



