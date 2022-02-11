Besiktas reach agreement with Genoa for Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban

Sports News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Turkish outfit, Besiktas have agreed in principle to sign Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban next season, Footballghana.com can report.



Ekuban has struggled since joining Italian side Genoa from Trabzonspor last summer.



He moved to Genoa on a three-year deal worth almost 2 million euros.



The enterprising forward has failed to score in 20 league games for his outfit with his only goal coming in a cup match.



According to reports, Besiktas are planning ahead of next season and has identified Ekuban as perfect addition to their squad.



Besiktas wants Ekuban, who has a contract with the Genoa team in Italy until 2024 lead their attack next season with Michy Batshuayi not interested in a permanent deal and will return to parent club Chelsea at the end of the season.



Ekuban had a good time in Turkey with Trabzonspor. He recorded 30 goal contributions (scoring 20 and assisting 10) across three seasons.