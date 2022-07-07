Berry Ladies CEO confirms Philomena Abakah’s move to Tanzania

Sports News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: happyghana.com

The Chief Executive Officer for Berry Ladies, Gifty Mensah, has confirmed the transfer of Philomena Abakah to Simba Queens.



The center-forward joins the Tanzania club on a two-year deal.



Gifty Mensah revealed to Happy FM that the transfer occurred because of the partnership between the two teams.



“It is true we have transferred her to Simba Queens”, she told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy Sports.



“We have a relationship with the club making this deal possible. She was offered a year deal but we negotiated for two years in order to help her adapt over there.



“Simba has developed when it comes to football facilities and we think she will develop her game over there. There is also an insurance package for her.”



She added that Berry Ladies have petitioned the football authorities to help in dealing with challenges confronting the transfer of female players



“We have written a petition to the GFA, CAF, and FIFA on the transfer issues surrounding women. There are a lot of challenges when it comes to transferring issues in the women’s game.