Bernard Tekpetey splashes 75,000 euros on luxurious Mercedes car

Sports News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Bernard Tekpetey has according to reports purchased a new luxurious Mercedes car worth as much as 75,000 euros.



The winger who plays for Ludogorets in the Bulgarian top-flight league has flourished in the ongoing 2021/22 football season.



While he has been receiving praise, it now appears he is also earning as much as he deserves for his efforts.



In a post on his social media page on Instagram, Bernard Tekpetey has posed with his alleged new Mercedes car.



The car which model is the AMG C63 from 2021 reportedly costs BGN 150,000, translating to some 75,000 euros.



The pose with the Mercedes was accompanied on Instagram with the caption, "Be a positive energy trampoline, absorb what you need, and never go back."



This season, Bernard Tekpetey has been a key player for Ludogorets. He has scored 10 goals and provided eight assists after making 21 appearances.



